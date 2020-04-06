Bakken gas helps power the search for coronavirus drugs

Once the machines have done the requested work, which might take a few hours, they transfer the results back to the lab in what amounts to “a huge data dump,” Voelz said.

“We have teams of students, postdocs and researchers that are analyzing this data, and we want to share the data with the world as we get it,” he said.

What’s next

Since the consortium began working on the virus research, it’s been overwhelmed with interest from individuals and businesses like Crusoe Energy wanting to help.

Voelz said the labs are scrambling to put up new servers to distribute the workload.

“It’s amazing the outpouring of support from everyone all over the world,” he said. “People are sending me pictures of their computing rigs from different countries.”

For Crusoe Energy, participating in the coronavirus efforts is helping the company figure out what it will take to make other distributed computing applications possible, such as providing the computer power needed for artificial intelligence projects. Getting the network in place for the coronavirus research is something of a “proof of concept,” Ondaatje said.