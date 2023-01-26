Bakken Energy's plans for Beulah hydrogen hub fizzle

Plans to convert a synthetic gas facility in Beulah into one of the nation’s largest hydrogen-production facilities and to make it a significant piece in a regional hub of hydrogen production have fallen through.

Bakken Energy, a Bismarck-based hydrogen company, announced in August 2021 that it had reached an agreement with Basin Electric Power Cooperative “on key terms and conditions to purchase the assets of the Dakota Gasification Company,” a Basin subsidiary that owns the Great Plains Synfuels Plant, where lignite coal is mined and converted into natural gas, ammonia for fertilizer and carbon dioxide for oil recovery, as well as other chemical products.

Bakken Energy said at the time that the deal was “expected to be completed by April 1, 2023.” And Gov. Doug Burgum has since touted those plans, while the state Industrial Commission, which Burgum chairs, has directed $80 million in loans as well as a $10 million grant to help make the project a reality.

But Basin and Bakken Energy “ceased negotiations” over the sale earlier this month, according to Chris Baumgartner, Basin’s senior vice president of member and external relations.

While most of the awards from the state will not go forward now that the deal is off, Reice Haase, deputy executive director of the Industrial Commission, said Bakken Energy has already spent $4.76 million of that money and is unlikely to return it.

Asked about the deal’s collapse on Tuesday, Burgum told the Tribune that the world has really changed since that initial agreement” was made between Basin and Bakken Energy.

Among the factors that have fluctuated, Burgum noted, are the rising price of fertilizer and passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which offered significant tax credits for capturing and storing climate-warming carbon dioxide emissions.

As Basin seeks to take advantage of those credits to increase revenue, the Industrial Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved a 32-square-mile expansion of the subterranean storage area for carbon from the synfuels plant, Burgum said.

“Right now, they take 2 million tons (of carbon dioxide) a year and ship it to the Weyburn field Canada for enhanced oil recovery,” he said. “There’s another 1.5 million potential of CO2 that’s produced at that plant today that’s not being captured, so they have the opportunity to capture that extra 1.5 million right there and get paid. So the economics have improved favorably for Basin in terms of the value of that plant versus what it was. I’m sure when you have that kind of rapid change in valuation, then sometimes the transactions don’t come together.”

But Basin’s decision not to sell the synthetic natural gas facility could jeopardize the state’s ability to garner a share of $7 billion in federal money that the U.S. Department of Energy expects to award later this year for the formation of about six to 10 regional clean hydrogen hubs.

North Dakota joined with Montana, Minnesota and Wisconsin to submit late last year a concept paper explaining its plans for what would be called the Heartland Hydrogen Hub. After evaluating that proposal and 78 others, the department notified the Heartland Hub participants that they were officially encouraged to submit a full application for funding in April.

While the concept paper has not been made public, Bakken Energy has said it was at the heart of the effort to design the proposed Heartland Hydrogen Hub. The company also was a major part of an earlier proposal to create a state-specific hydrogen hub. In June 2021, Burgum joined officials from Bakken Energy and Mitsubishi Power when the companies signed a strategic partnership agreement to create such a clean hydrogen initiative in North Dakota.

Alan Krupnick of Resources for the Future, a nonprofit that researches environmental, energy and natural resource issues, said it’s “hard to know what the implications are” for the Heartland Hydrogen Hub’s application.

“But if they lost their central production facility, unless they find another one, they’re not going to have a proposal, so they won’t submit in April,” Krupnick said. “I don’t know that for a fact. But I’m just reasoning, if that was their centerpiece and they don’t have their centerpiece, then they’re scrambling.”

Burgum struck a more optimistic note Tuesday, saying that the state and its partners would continue to pursue what he said could be $1 billion of federal money.

“There still is a strong effort for us to be competitive in terms of getting one of these regional grants,” Burgum said.

He also said Basin is building a business plan for how it wants to move forward with the plant.

“I think that with this new environment, that plant is going to have a future,” Burgum said.

“What that future is -- whether it’s related to their current mission or related to hydrogen -- I think is still to be determined.”

For now, though, Basin believes the plant has a “bright future” turning coal into natural gas, producing fertilizer and capturing carbon dioxide, Baumgartner said.

“We’re looking to expand revenue-generating capabilities at” the synfuels plant, he added.

As for the future of Bakken Energy, a spokesperson said the company is “not permitted to comment due to ongoing confidentiality obligations.” But Burgum suggested the company is “still, on their own, continuing to pursue opportunities related to hydrogen in the state.” And he said his administration will continue to do the same.

“I think there’s a lot of positive activity in North Dakota relative to hydrogen,” Burgum said.

(Tribune reporter Jackie Jahfetson contributed to this story.)