Badlands Conservation Alliance plans fall hike

Gov. Doug Burgum wants the North Dakota Legislature to spend up to $80 million in state savings over the next two years to address child care in the state. The GOP-led Legislature meets again in January and will consider the governor's plan that also includes a child care tax credit for low- to middle-income families, expansion of child care assistance and matching money for businesses that offer their employees child care. Burgum says the lack of available and affordable child care for families contributes to workforce shortages that have hamstrung the state’s economy. Democratic lawmakers expressed support for the proposal but said more may be needed.