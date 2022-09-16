 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Badlands Conservation Alliance plans fall hike

  • 0

The Badlands Conservation Alliance will host a fall hike Sunday.

Tama Smith, of Prairie Fire Pottery, will lead the three-hour hike to East Twin Butte. Hikers will meet at 11 a.m. Mountain time at Exit 10 on Interstate 94 and carpool for the moderately difficult day hike.

Hikers should bring water, snacks and whatever else they might need for the all-afternoon trip. Hiking shoes are recommended.

The hike begins with a gradual prairie grass saunter up to the saddle of East Twin Butte. Once hikers cross the saddle, the terrain will be more challenging upon entering the Hell Creek geological formation of the Badlands. 

For more information, go to badlandsconservationalliance.org. For RSVPs and questions call 701-260-0326. 

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sheriff: Brothers' dispute led to triple murder-suicide in northeast North Dakota

Sheriff: Brothers' dispute led to triple murder-suicide in northeast North Dakota

Authorities say a dispute between two brothers led to a triple murder and suicide last month in a North Dakota wheat field. Towner County Sheriff Andrew Hillier said autopsy results and evidence at the scene suggests 59-year-old Robert Bracken killed his brother, his own son and a third man before shooting himself on Aug. 29. The dead included Bracken’s 64-year-old brother Richard Bracken; Robert’s 34-year-old son, Justin Bracken; and 56-year-old Douglas Dulmage. The Brackens had been working the harvest for Dulmage in his field south of Cando. Hillier says an investigation found that Robert and Richard Bracken had been in a dispute “which had been escalating for a week or more” before the shootings.

Alleged Mexican cartel hitman extradited to North Dakota

Alleged Mexican cartel hitman extradited to North Dakota

An accused former hitman for a Mexican drug cartel has been transferred to face federal charges in North Dakota, nearly 11 years after he was apprehended in Tijuana. Juan Francisco Sillas-Rocha appeared Friday in Fargo on three charges, including conspiracy to commit murder for a continuing criminal enterprise. Authorities say Sillas-Rocha was a top lieutenant for the Arellano Felix cartel, which for decades smuggled cocaine, marijuana and other drugs into the United States. Federal officials in North Dakota began gathering incriminating evidence on the Felix cartel after one of its members killed a man over a drug debt. The Felix cartel was a longtime competitor of the Sinaloa cartel led by notorious drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

Burgum unveils plan for North Dakota's child care 'crisis'

Burgum unveils plan for North Dakota's child care 'crisis'

Gov. Doug Burgum wants the North Dakota Legislature to spend up to $80 million in state savings over the next two years to address child care in the state. The GOP-led Legislature meets again in January and will consider the governor's plan that also includes a child care tax credit for low- to middle-income families, expansion of child care assistance and matching money for businesses that offer their employees child care. Burgum says the lack of available and affordable child care for families contributes to workforce shortages that have hamstrung the state’s economy. Democratic lawmakers expressed support for the proposal but said more may be needed.

North Dakota electric vehicle charging network plan OK'd by feds; approval unlocks $9.4M for state

North Dakota electric vehicle charging network plan OK'd by feds; approval unlocks $9.4M for state

The Biden administration has approved plans submitted by 34 states and Puerto Rico for building an ambitious national electric vehicle charging network as the U.S. begins in earnest its transition away from gas-powered transportation. The plans’ approval means $900 million can begin to flow to the states, which are tasked with using money from President Joe Biden’s big infrastructure deal to build out a seamless network of electric car chargers. Despite the approvals, some rural states have serious concerns about federal requirements that accompany the money, including installing fast-charging stations every 50 miles regardless of demand.

Watch Now: Related Video

This fungus is breathed in before it grows and travels all over the body

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News