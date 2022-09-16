Badlands Conservation Alliance plans fall hike

The Badlands Conservation Alliance will host a fall hike Sunday.
Tama Smith, of Prairie Fire Pottery, will lead the three-hour hike to East Twin Butte. Hikers will meet at 11 a.m. Mountain time at Exit 10 on Interstate 94 and carpool for the moderately difficult day hike.
Hikers should bring water, snacks and whatever else they might need for the all-afternoon trip. Hiking shoes are recommended.
The hike begins with a gradual prairie grass saunter up to the saddle of East Twin Butte. Once hikers cross the saddle, the terrain will be more challenging upon entering the Hell Creek geological formation of the Badlands.
For more information, go to badlandsconservationalliance.org. For RSVPs and questions call 701-260-0326.
