Historic blizzards a year ago and this past winter's extreme conditions took a toll on the mule deer population in western North Dakota.

The state Game and Fish Department's annual spring survey indicates the mule deer population is 29% lower than last year and 5% below the long-term average. Biologists counted 1,994 mule deer in about 286 square miles, for an overall density in the Badlands of seven deer per square mile.

Blizzards in April 2022 dumped several feet of snow on much of western North Dakota, and brought strong winds and cold temperatures. Biologists had concerns heading into winter based on the results of a fall mule deer survey, according to Game and Fish Big Game Management Supervisor Bruce Stillings.

Biologists counted 1,116 mule deer in the aerial survey in October, which was 31% lower than in 2021. The ratio of 69 fawns per 100 does was higher than 2021 (60/100) but well below the long-term average (87/100), while 40 bucks per 100 does was similar to 2021 (38/100) and the long-term average (43/100). One of the worst winters in recent memory followed.

The spring mule deer survey is conducted after snowmelt and before trees begin to leaf out, which provides the best conditions for aerial observation of deer. Biologists have completed surveys of the same 24 study areas since the 1950s.

Mule deer had been rebounding since a string of bad winters from 2008-10 that led to record-low fawn production. Hunting of mule deer females was banned in North Dakota four straight seasons beginning in 2012. Restrictions were lifted in phases beginning in 2016.