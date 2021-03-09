 Skip to main content
Authorities release IDs in double-fatal crash

The Highway Patrol has identified two Martin residents killed in a two-vehicle crash in McHenry County last week.

Julia Aultman, 49, and Patrick Hugi, 55, were in a minivan that was struck head-on by a pickup truck trying to pass a semitrailer on the two-lane U.S. Highway 52 near Anamoose about 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Aultman and Hugi died at the scene, the patrol said. The pickup driver -- Jordan Timm, 30, of Harvey -- was flown to a Minot hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Authorities are continuing to investigate.

