Authorities identify Dickinson woman killed in 3-vehicle crash

A Dickinson woman is dead following a three-vehicle crash south of Killdeer on Friday afternoon.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol reported Alisha Bosset, 24, was northbound from Dickinson to Killdeer in a 2002 Mercury Sable when she crossed the centerline on State Highway 22 and sideswiped a 2014 Link-Belt crane driven south by Carl Aberle II, 33, of Center.

Bosset's vehicle spun into the roadway and was hit head-on by a 2019 Ford F-150 driven south by 32-year-old Curtis Ylitalo, of Dickinson. Her vehicle came to rest in the roadway.

Bosset was not wearing a seat belt, and was ejected from the vehicle, according to Highway Patrol. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other drivers were wearing seat belts. Aberle was uninjured; Ylitalo suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Highway Patrol, Dunn County Sheriff's Department, West Dunn Fire Department and Killdeer Ambulance responded to the crash.

