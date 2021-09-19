 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Authorities identify Dickinson woman killed in 3-vehicle crash
0 Comments

Authorities identify Dickinson woman killed in 3-vehicle crash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
generic state trooper vehicle
Mike McCleary

A Dickinson woman is dead following a three-vehicle crash south of Killdeer on Friday afternoon.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol reported Alisha Bosset, 24, was northbound from Dickinson to Killdeer in a 2002 Mercury Sable when she crossed the centerline on State Highway 22 and sideswiped a 2014 Link-Belt crane driven south by Carl Aberle II, 33, of Center. 

Bosset's vehicle spun into the roadway and was hit head-on by a 2019 Ford F-150 driven south by 32-year-old Curtis Ylitalo, of Dickinson. Her vehicle came to rest in the roadway.

Bosset was not wearing a seat belt, and was ejected from the vehicle, according to Highway Patrol. She was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The other drivers were wearing seat belts. Aberle was uninjured; Ylitalo suffered minor injuries. 

The crash remains under investigation.

The Highway Patrol, Dunn County Sheriff's Department, West Dunn Fire Department and Killdeer Ambulance responded to the crash.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Heavy security at Capitol riot supporters' rally

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News