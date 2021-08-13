Authorities ID Tioga man killed in crash

Authorities have identified a 24-year-old Tioga man killed in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Williams County.

Bailey Branesky lost control of the pickup truck he was driving on a paved road about half a mile south of Tioga around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the Highway Patrol. The vehicle went in the ditch and overturned multiple times.

Branesky and 26-year-old passenger Trevor Almer, of Tioga, were ejected from the truck. They were taken by ambulance to a Tioga medical facility and later flown to a Minot hospital, where Branesky died, the patrol said. Almer suffered serious injuries.

