 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Authorities ID Tioga man killed in crash
0 Comments

Authorities ID Tioga man killed in crash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Authorities have identified a 24-year-old Tioga man killed in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Williams County.

Bailey Branesky lost control of the pickup truck he was driving on a paved road about half a mile south of Tioga around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the Highway Patrol. The vehicle went in the ditch and overturned multiple times.

Branesky and 26-year-old passenger Trevor Almer, of Tioga, were ejected from the truck. They were taken by ambulance to a Tioga medical facility and later flown to a Minot hospital, where Branesky died, the patrol said. Almer suffered serious injuries.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rescued bear cubs frolic in Ukrainian sanctuary

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News