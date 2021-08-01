 Skip to main content
Authorities ID those involved in Velva-area crash
Authorities have identified the people involved in a four-vehicle crash west of Velva that killed a Minot man and injured four other people.

Brent Johnson, 52, of Minot, was driving an SUV that struck a car while attempting to pass on U.S. Highway 52 about 4 miles west of Velva. Both vehicles spun out, and the SUV was struck broadside by an oncoming pickup truck, according to the Highway Patrol. Another pickup came upon the scene and entered the ditch to avoid a collision.

The crash happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday. The highway was closed for more than 3 ½ hours. 

Johnson was pronounced dead at a Minot hospital. Others injured were: Casey Savelkoul, 26, of Minot; Diana Cervantes, 19, of Minot; Christopher Wherley, 32, of Velva; and a juvenile male who was not identified.

