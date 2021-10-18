 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Authorities ID road construction worker killed
0 Comments

Authorities ID road construction worker killed

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Authorities have identified a road construction worker who was struck by a dump truck and killed in the eastern North Dakota community of Cooperstown.

Melissa McMahon, 50, of Odessa, Minnesota, died in the Friday evening incident, according to the Highway Patrol. The truck was backing up to pour asphalt on the roadway when McMahon was hit, authorities said. She died at the scene.

The dump truck driver wasn't injured. The patrol identified him as Robert Halvorson, 63, of Summit, South Dakota.

The investigation is continuing.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing shop hosts 'Squid Game' bake off

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News