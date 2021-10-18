Authorities ID road construction worker killed

Authorities have identified a road construction worker who was struck by a dump truck and killed in the eastern North Dakota community of Cooperstown.
Melissa McMahon, 50, of Odessa, Minnesota, died in the Friday evening incident, according to the Highway Patrol. The truck was backing up to pour asphalt on the roadway when McMahon was hit, authorities said. She died at the scene.
The dump truck driver wasn't injured. The patrol identified him as Robert Halvorson, 63, of Summit, South Dakota.
The investigation is continuing.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!