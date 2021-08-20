 Skip to main content
Authorities ID man killed in Burleigh County crash
Authorities have identified a Minnesota man who died in a rollover crash on Interstate 94 in Burleigh County.

Yony Joel Zavala Garcia was a passenger in a westbound Chevy Tahoe that went in the median near the McKenzie exit, rolled and came to rest in the eastbound traffic lanes Wednesday evening, the Highway Patrol reported.

Garcia and another passenger, Humberto Dominguez Perez, were taken to a Bismarck hospital, where Garcia died. Perez suffered what the patrol says are serious injuries.

The driver, Dilson Flores Redando, and a third passenger, Luis Vazquez Sanchez, suffered minor injuries.

All four men are from Owatonna, Minnesota. The patrol did not provide their ages.

