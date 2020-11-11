 Skip to main content
Authorities ID Dickinson man killed in I-94 crash

The Highway Patrol has identified a Dickinson man who died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 94.

Joseph Earl, 24, was traveling eastbound in an SUV when it left the roadway and went into the median northwest of Glen Ullin about 9:30 p.m. Monday, according to authorities.

Earl overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle, the patrol said. The SUV rolled and came to rest in the westbound lanes.

Earl was taken to a Bismarck hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was traveling alone.

