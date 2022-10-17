August airline boardings up in North Dakota; Grand Forks runway project influences numbers

Airline boardings at North Dakota's eight commercial service airports in August were 3% higher than the previous year despite a major runway project in Grand Forks that cut air service in that city for nearly two weeks.

The airports in Bismarck, Fargo, Grand Forks, Minot, Devils Lake, Jamestown, Dickinson and Williston had a total of 85,167 passengers, up 3.4% from August of last year, according to the North Dakota Aeronautics Commission. Boardings remained below levels before the coronavirus pandemic -- down 16.3% from August 2019.

A runway intersection reconstruction project at Grand Forks International Airport between Aug. 21 and Sept. 2 led to 12 straight days with no passenger air service. That resulted in a nearly 28% drop in boardings in that city compared to August 2021.

August boardings were up compared to a year ago at all other airports except Devils Lake and Jamestown. Bismarck's increase was 6.4%. Dickinson saw an increase of 19.6%, while Williston saw a jump of 43.6%. The increase at Fargo's Hector International, the state's largest airport, was 1.6%.

“Air service demand throughout North Dakota remains healthy, and our flight departures continue to show a high level of reliability with cancellation rates for the month of August below 1%,” commission Executive Director Kyle Wanner said in a statement.

All of the airports in August saw a drop from August 2019, however. Bismarck's drop was 20.8%, Dickinson's was 9.4%, and Williston's was 20.5%. Airlines have struggled to rebound from pandemic disruptions and staffing shortages, and they're also dealing with rising costs. Bismarck officials announced earlier this month that Frontier Airlines is ending service between the capital city and Denver effective Nov. 4 "due to crew/operational constraints."

Year-to-date boardings at the eight North Dakota airports through August were up 21.3% statewide over last year. Bismarck's increase was 17.4%, Dickinson's was 40.3% and Williston's was 57.5%.