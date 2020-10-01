Attorney general warns of new Medicare scam

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem is warning North Dakotans about a new scam that has surfaced in the state.

Scam artists are pretending to be calling from Medicare, claiming that Medicare is replacing paper cards with plastic cards with a chip or magnetic strip, and that they need the consumer to verify his or her Medicare number. Once the scammers have the person’s name and Medicare number, they can use that information to file fraudulent claims, send unnecessary medical devices to consumers and then bill Medicare, or even obtain prescription drugs in the victim’s name, which they then sell on the black market.

“Never believe it when someone calls and says they are with Medicare or the Social Security Administration and they need you to verify your information," Stenehjem said. "Real government agencies don’t call out of the blue and ask for information they would already have on file. If you get one of these calls, just hang up.”

Anyone who has responded to the scam and given out their Medicare number should call the Senior Medicare Patrol at 800-233-1737.

“You will have to give your name, date of birth, and information about the scam call as part of the evaluation process,” said Parrell Grossman, director of the attorney general's Consumer Protection division.

