As cold descends upon US, North Dakota utilities keep the lights on

While cold weather prompted power outages across the southern U.S. on Monday, North Dakota utilities kept the lights on for their customers.
But the state, which itself has experienced a major cold snap for more than a week, is feeling a pinch from the bitter temperatures down South.
Demand for electricity soared as people cranked up their thermostats. At the same time, the cold temperatures disrupted the supply of natural gas in the South, and wind turbines there iced up.
In response to the problems blanketing the southern part of the country, one of two regional grid operators in North Dakota directed its utility members to “implement controlled interruptions of service to prevent further, more widespread and uncontrolled outages.”
The directive came from the Southwest Power Pool, which runs parts of the electric grid down the middle of the continent from North Dakota to Texas. People in some states, such as Nebraska, experienced rolling outages as a result.
Bismarck-based Basin Electric Power Cooperative is a power pool member, and workers there were busy Monday monitoring and responding to the situation.
“Lower than normal temperatures in the southern states are driving this situation,” spokeswoman Joan Dietz said in a statement to the Tribune. “Basin Electric’s generation and transmission systems remain viable and we will continue to do what we can to help relieve stress on the overall Southwest Power Pool network.”
North Dakota’s rural electric cooperatives, some of whom are Basin members, responded in several ways without leaving people in the dark.
“They aren’t shutting anybody down,” said Josh Kramer, executive vice president and general manager of the North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives. “The rolling blackouts are pretty specific to the southern United States right now.”
Some co-ops had large commercial customers switch over to backup gas or diesel generators to lighten the load, he said.
Others adjusted their load control programs to help reduce the power demand. Capital Electric, for example, runs a voluntary program in which residential members can agree to have power to their hot water heaters turned off for a short period of time when demand peaks, in exchange for a credit on their monthly bill, spokesman Wes Engbrecht said. The co-op pushed up those times to earlier than usual Monday morning.
On the North Dakota Public Service Commission, which issues permits for projects such as power lines, wind farms and power plants, Commissioner Randy Christmann is the liaison to the SPP. He listened in to a call with the power pool on Monday and said the grid operator ordered power interruptions across its entire 14-state footprint to temporarily drop its load by 1.5%. Similar interruptions could occur over the next three days, he said.
“SPP has never before had to curtail like this,” he said.
Montana-Dakota Utilities functions under the other grid operator that reaches North Dakota, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator. MDU, with numerous customers in Bismarck and other parts of North Dakota, does not anticipate any power issues as a result of the cold temperatures, spokesman Mark Hanson said.
Christmann, who followed the developments all day Monday, warned about the possibility of an even more taxing situation in the future when extreme weather hits.
“We have just become too reliant on intermittent sources of energy generation,” he said.
Intermittent power refers to sources of electricity such as wind farms, which operate only when the wind is blowing.
North Dakota has experienced a boom in wind power over the past decade, fueled in part by a federal tax credit. Renewable power, along with abundant natural gas from American shale plays, has created enormous competition for coal, and coal plants have been retiring as a result. North Dakota's largest coal-fired power plant is slated to close next year.
The debate between coal and wind, and the sources’ impact on the reliability of the electric grid, is playing out this legislative session as lawmakers consider a wave of bills aimed at helping the coal industry amid its financial struggles.
Kramer said Monday’s chaotic day for the power sector emphasizes the need for a diversity of electricity sources that includes coal.
Gov. Doug Burgum hit a similar note in a statement he issued Monday.
“Consumers in the Southwest Power Pool’s regional grid operating area are being urged to reduce their consumption of electricity at both home and work as SPP and its member companies work to restore the grid to full capacity, and we thank North Dakotans for doing their part to conserve power,” he said. “This situation, brought about by extreme cold stretching south all the way to Texas, underscores the need for an all-of-the-above energy approach with reliable coal power as a critical piece of the baseload mix.”
Natural gas
Meanwhile, a significant amount of natural gas from the Williston Basin is being shipped to the middle of the country to meet the heating and power demand there, said Justin Kringstad, director of the North Dakota Pipeline Authority.
The largest natural gas storage field in North America is near Baker, Montana, and it has sent a significant amount of gas to market amid the recent cold snap. The facility, operated by WBI Energy, stores gas from the Bakken and from Canada.
Kringstad said “freeze-offs” have caused some of the gas disruptions in the southern United States. There, water vapor that rises to the surface during oil and gas production can freeze and greatly impact operations in the oil and gas fields.
The Bakken oil fields deal with the same issue, but pipes there tend to be better insulated to keep oil and gas flowing.
North Dakota oil and gas producers are trying to circumvent another issue right now amid the bitterly cold temperatures: natural gas liquids settling in pipelines where the terrain dips.
That’s especially problematic in the small gathering pipelines that collect natural gas and liquids associated with it such as ethane, propane and butane. Those pipelines direct the gas stream to processing plants, which separate out the various components.
To keep things moving, the companies that operate the pipelines send through devices to push the liquids forward so they don’t create choke points, Kringstad said.
“Eventually if there is too much liquid in the pipeline, you only have a small window where gas can move,” he said.
