As cold descends upon US, North Dakota utilities keep the lights on

While cold weather prompted power outages across the southern U.S. on Monday, North Dakota utilities kept the lights on for their customers.

But the state, which itself has experienced a major cold snap for more than a week, is feeling a pinch from the bitter temperatures down South.

Demand for electricity soared as people cranked up their thermostats. At the same time, the cold temperatures disrupted the supply of natural gas in the South, and wind turbines there iced up.

In response to the problems blanketing the southern part of the country, one of two regional grid operators in North Dakota directed its utility members to “implement controlled interruptions of service to prevent further, more widespread and uncontrolled outages.”

The directive came from the Southwest Power Pool, which runs parts of the electric grid down the middle of the continent from North Dakota to Texas. People in some states, such as Nebraska, experienced rolling outages as a result.

Bismarck-based Basin Electric Power Cooperative is a power pool member, and workers there were busy Monday monitoring and responding to the situation.