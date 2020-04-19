As co-op considers closing Coal Creek, concerns play out in zoning spat

Pierce lives in Beulah in Mercer County, where he works at a mine. He said he cannot fathom what his town or others such as Underwood, Washburn, Hazen and Center would look like without coal.

Great amenities exist in his community, he said, such as a recreation facility called the Energy Wellness Center that opened two years ago with an indoor track, weights and a hardwood basketball court.

“It’s the kind of thing that you don’t expect to see in a town like Beulah,” he said.

Erickson, the state’s attorney, is also thinking about what losing Coal Creek could mean for the area.

“If the decision is made to close it in the short term, we’re going to have to reshape our economy here,” he said.

People who work there and elsewhere in the coal industry are vital to their communities, serving on city and county commissions, school boards and volunteer fire departments, he said. He doesn’t want to see them leave the region.

One way to keep some of them would be to ensure that mine land, if it’s no longer needed to pull coal out of the earth, is reclaimed and put back into use, potentially for first-time farmers, he said.