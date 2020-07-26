As challenges mount, North Dakotans are urged to seek help

In rural states like North Dakota, farming communities have seen particular strains on mental health due to economic factors both in conjunction and independent from COVID-19. According to a recent study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, farmers are among the occupational groups with the highest risk of suicide.

President Mark Watne of the North Dakota Farmers Union said the financial impacts of the trade war between the United States and China on top of the pandemic have put farmers in positions of seeing increased depression and anxiety.

"The outlook for a successful year has dropped simply because of the pandemic on top of the trade war," Watne said. "Farmers are eternal optimists, but you can only be an eternal optimist for so long."

North Dakotans with severe mental health needs can reach the 211 hotline or their local human service center for assistance. The Federal Emergency Agency approved the development for additional crisis counseling through local providers within the state in May.

To those who might be reluctant to seek help, Reiter said maintaining basic needs and keeping up with mental health should be a priority.

“Seeking help at any time can feel kind of scary, but we’re literally in a pandemic,” Reiter said. “There is kind of this social media trend of all these things people can do during their quarantine and all these things we should be thankful for. Those are all great, but we have to find what works best for us. When it comes to the pandemic, one really important thing to keep in mind is even meeting our basic needs is batting a thousand. "