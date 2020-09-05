As census deadline nears, local agencies work to count all residents

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Most households in Bismarck and Mandan have responded to the 2020 census, but local agencies are still working to ensure everyone gets counted.

In Bismarck, 77% of residents have filled out the census, with 66% doing so online. Nearly 72% of Mandan residents have responded, and 62% have done so using the internet. North Dakota's total self-response rate -- which is made up of people who filled out the census on their own -- is 64%, with just over half of respondents completing it online.

People in more urban areas such as Bismarck-Mandan are more likely to complete the census than people in rural areas, according to North Dakota Census Office Demographer Kevin Iverson.

“I think it is also easier to communicate with individuals who are close by,” Iverson said in an email. “As state government is here in Bismarck, it is just easier explaining why this is important here than to residents further away."

The census counts the U.S. population every 10 years. Census results determine how many congressional representatives each state has and the amount of federal funds states can receive.

Census enumerators have been deployed across the state as the census enters the home stretch. Iverson said about 350 people are following up with households in North Dakota.