As census deadline nears, local agencies work to count all residents

Most households in Bismarck and Mandan have responded to the 2020 census, but local agencies are still working to ensure everyone gets counted.
In Bismarck, 77% of residents have filled out the census, with 66% doing so online. Nearly 72% of Mandan residents have responded, and 62% have done so using the internet. North Dakota's total self-response rate -- which is made up of people who filled out the census on their own -- is 64%, with just over half of respondents completing it online.
People in more urban areas such as Bismarck-Mandan are more likely to complete the census than people in rural areas, according to North Dakota Census Office Demographer Kevin Iverson.
“I think it is also easier to communicate with individuals who are close by,” Iverson said in an email. “As state government is here in Bismarck, it is just easier explaining why this is important here than to residents further away."
The census counts the U.S. population every 10 years. Census results determine how many congressional representatives each state has and the amount of federal funds states can receive.
Census enumerators have been deployed across the state as the census enters the home stretch. Iverson said about 350 people are following up with households in North Dakota.
"They're going door to door literally in places where people have not responded to the census and trying to gather information now," Iverson said.
The census experienced some difficulties this year with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and a shortened time period to collect census data. The census collection period was supposed to end in October but was moved to Sept. 30 to speed up data collection and the process of apportioning congressional districts. Residents can respond to the census online this year, which is a new development that local officials find helpful in the middle of the pandemic.
“The Census Bureau shift to online could not have happened at a better time," Bismarck-Burleigh Complete Count Committee member Will Hutchings said. Complete count committees are made up of local organizations to promote the census.
After the COVID-19 pandemic prevented face-to-face census outreach, the Bismarck-Burleigh Complete Count Committee moved its outreach efforts to social media, Hutchings said. Posts encouraged residents to complete the census and also advertised job openings for census enumerators.
Local agencies are working to make sure all populations, such as people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, are counted.
Members of the Missouri Valley Coalition for Homeless People earlier in the year invited census workers to a meeting to discuss census response, coalition chair Mark Heinert said.
Service providers have posted information about filling out the census in their facilities, and they shared the locations of homeless people with the city so that they could be counted. Coalition member employees were not allowed to go with census employees on those visits because of federal law, according to Heinert.
He said the coronavirus pandemic has made the coalition’s involvement with the census effort more difficult. He is concerned that people are less willing to talk to census workers because of it and that the population might be undercounted.
AID Inc., a Mandan organization that provides temporary emergency assistance, has posters advertising the census in its building and includes information about the census on its thrift store sales calendar.
“Just like getting your driver’s license renewed, it’s something that must be done,” AID Inc. Executive Director Patti Regan said.
The Morton Mandan Public Library also has helped spread the word about the census.
The library’s bookmobile -- known as “Morti” -- was rebranded as the censusmobile and driven around Morton County to encourage residents to fill out the census. Before the pandemic struck, Morti was equipped with tablets so residents could respond to the census on the spot.
Morton Mandan Public Library Director Jackie Hawes said the library has been helping residents fill out the census even with social distancing.
During one phase of reopening, patrons could schedule appointments to use library computers to respond to the census. Employees have walked residents through the census over the phone, and one morning, a man was outside the library before it opened to ask for help.
“We’re very much the information place, so it just makes sense that people would come here to find out that information,” Hawes said.
