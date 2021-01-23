Armstrong calls for investigation after National Guard moved into parking garage

U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., is calling for an investigation into the treatment of National Guardsmen after their rest area was moved from the U.S. Capitol into a parking garage.

Nearly 26,000 members of the National Guard were sent to Washington, D.C., to provide extra security during President Joe Biden's inauguration. Washington had requested aid following the Jan. 6 riot where police were badly outnumbered, locking down the nation's capital with soldiers, police and barricades.

The National Guard said it moved troops out of the Capitol Rotunda and other spaces to parking garages at the behest of Capitol Police. The Guardsmen were allowed back inside after reports were widely shared of the conditions in the garages, with few bathrooms and little covering from the cold.

"I am appalled by the decision to order the Guardsmen to vacate Capitol office buildings and move their rest area to an active parking garage," Armstrong said in a letter to leaders of the U.S. House and Senate.

Capitol Police Interim Chief Yogananda Pittman issued a statement Friday saying her agency “did not instruct the National Guard to vacate the Capitol Building facilities," The Associated Press reported.