Arctic blast a thing of the past as March begins; Bismarck could see 60s later this week

Temperatures later this week in the Bismarck region should be nice enough for light jackets, and by the weekend it might be shorts-and-sandals and backyard barbecue weather.

The high temperature in Bismarck this Saturday might be nearly 100 degrees warmer than the low temperature in the city just three weeks earlier.

High temperatures are forecast by the National Weather Service to climb into the 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday and into the 60s for the rest of the workweek and the weekend. Normal highs for this time of year are in the mid-30s.

"Sixty-three on Saturday -- that is exactly 30 degrees above normal," Meteorologist Todd Hamilton said. "That's getting into 'unseasonably' mild."

Record highs are possible in parts of southwestern North Dakota. Northern areas of the state where it was below zero early Monday could see temperatures in the 40s and 50s by the weekend.

"The entire state is going to be warmer than normal," Hamilton said.

The reason is that warm Pacific air has supplanted the icy arctic air that blanketed the state for a good part of February.