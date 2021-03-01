Arctic blast a thing of the past as March begins; Bismarck could see 60s later this week

Temperatures later this week in the Bismarck region should be nice enough for light jackets, and by the weekend it might be shorts-and-sandals and backyard barbecue weather.
The high temperature in Bismarck this Saturday might be nearly 100 degrees warmer than the low temperature in the city just three weeks earlier.
High temperatures are forecast by the National Weather Service to climb into the 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday and into the 60s for the rest of the workweek and the weekend. Normal highs for this time of year are in the mid-30s.
"Sixty-three on Saturday -- that is exactly 30 degrees above normal," Meteorologist Todd Hamilton said. "That's getting into 'unseasonably' mild."
Record highs are possible in parts of southwestern North Dakota. Northern areas of the state where it was below zero early Monday could see temperatures in the 40s and 50s by the weekend.
"The entire state is going to be warmer than normal," Hamilton said.
The reason is that warm Pacific air has supplanted the icy arctic air that blanketed the state for a good part of February.
That blast from the north was historically cold -- a string of 10 consecutive days of lows of minus 10 degrees or colder in Bismarck was just the 12th such streak since record-keeping began in 1874, according to the weather service. Bismarck on Saturday, Feb. 13, had a record-low temperature for the date of minus 28 -- 91 degrees colder than the forecast high for this coming Saturday.
Low temps in northern North Dakota last month were even colder, though the weather service on Monday announced it was invalidating a reading of minus 59.6 degrees at Lake Metigoshe on Feb. 13 due to the likelihood of faulty equipment. That reading would have tied the state's all-time low set on Feb. 15, 1936, in Parshall.
The air that's coming off the Pacific as March begins is warming as it swoops down over the Rockies and onto the Plains, according to Hamilton. And "because we don't have any snow, that really helps us, as well," he said. Lack of snow on the ground affects air temperature.
There's no precipitation in the forecast for the foreseeable future, which is not a good thing. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows that two-thirds of North Dakota including all of the west is in severe drought. Another quarter of the state is in moderate drought, and the rest is considered abnormally dry. There's reason for hope, though, according to Hamilton.
"March is usually when we get most of our snow," he said. "Certainly we could have a brief cold spell and a storm or two yet this spring."
