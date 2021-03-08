Aquarium moss balls infested with zebra mussels found in Bismarck, Fargo

Game and Fish also is requesting sales records from stores to try to track how many of the moss balls were recently sold.

Zebra mussels compete with native species, clog water intakes and can even sink docks and buoys with their weight. Adult zebra mussels were discovered in the Red River in 2015, and they've since been confirmed in Lake LaMoure, Lake Ashtabula, the James River and the Sheyenne River, all in eastern North Dakota.

Game and Fish has been working to try to stop the westward spread of the mussels through various methods, including requiring anglers and other outdoors enthusiasts to take precautions such as cleaning aquatic vegetation from fishing equipment and watercraft.

"Any time you have a zebra mussels pathway like this that we haven't identified before, it's concerning," Holen said.

Infested moss balls put down a toilet or drain could contaminate area waters such as rivers. The proper way to dispose of them is to seal them in a bag, freeze them and put them in the trash. Alternatives to freezing are boiling or submerging in bleach or vinegar. For more information, go to https://www.fws.gov/fisheries/ANS/zebra-mussel-disposal.html.

