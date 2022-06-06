April snowstorms cut into traffic at North Dakota airports

A series of snowstorms in April cut into expected passenger traffic at North Dakota's eight commercial service airports.

The airports in Bismarck, Fargo, Grand Forks, Minot, Devils Lake, Jamestown, Dickinson and Williston had a total of 76,553 airline passenger boardings last month. That was up 23% from April 2021, but the three snowstorms resulted in "a larger-than-normal airline cancellation rate which resulted in a lower-than-expected statewide passenger count for the month," the North Dakota Aeronautics Commission said in a statement.

"A majority of the cancellations were experienced in central and western North Dakota in the areas most impacted by the heavy snowfall and blizzard conditions," the commission said.

The storms dropped from 1 ½-4 feet of snow in much of the region and also brought freezing rain and strong winds.

Bismarck's flight cancellation rate for the month was 11%, Dickinson's and Williston's was 18%, and Minot's was 19%. Of the 132 departing flights that were canceled statewide, 100 were in those four cities. The statewide cancellation rate was about 10%, when 1-3% is the norm for April, according to the commission.

“Our airports did an incredible job in keeping up with snow removal operations to alleviate the impacts to the traveling public as best as possible," Aeronautics Commissioner Kyle Wanner said. "That being said, we look forward to improved weather conditions as we move into the summer months.”

All eight airports saw passenger increases last month over April 2021, ranging from 8% in Devils Lake to 46% in Williston. Bismarck's increase was about 17%; Dickinson's was about 16%. Hector International in Fargo, the state's largest airport, saw an increase of more than 24%.

Only two airports saw increases from before the coronavirus pandemic in April 2019 -- Devils Lake and Jamestown. Bismarck's drop from three years ago was 26%. The overall state drop was 17%.

The pandemic began in March 2020. Statewide boardings in April 2020 nosedived to a historic low of about 5,000 -- or 5% of the normal expected traffic. Bismarck's passenger count that month was 1,213.

