April blizzard setting records in North Dakota

A blizzard that has essentially stalled out over the top of North Dakota is dropping record snowfall and moisture on a state that has been parched by drought for more than a year.

Bismarck got 10 inches of snow on Tuesday, shattering the city's April 12 record of 3 inches set in 1991. The amount of precipitation in the wet snow -- 1.17 inches -- also set a record, breaking the 1972 mark of 0.95 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

Bismarck's snow total early Wednesday was at 12.5 inches, with another 3-7 inches expected by the end of the day. The city record for the date is 6.6 inches, set in 1986.

Other official snowfall totals from western North Dakota through early Wednesday included 12 inches in McClusky, 13 in Minot and Grand Forks, 15 in Hebron, 16 in New England and 17.2 in Dickinson. The heaviest additional snowfall on Wednesday was forecast for northern North Dakota -- 10-18 inches.

“For the month of April it’s not uncommon to get the snow. Now, snow of this magnitude -- this is something that’s a little bit more unique,” said Rick Krolak, observation program leader at the weather service’s Bismarck office.

The storm system moved in from the Pacific Northwest, where it also left a trail of snowfall records, according to AccuWeather. After it rolled over the Rockies and into the Plains, it picked up warm, humid air from the south.

"When (spring storms) develop, every now and then they'll pull a good amount of moisture off the Gulf of Mexico and bring it our way," Krolak said. "This one here -- the magnitude and the size -- the amount of time it takes to track through makes a difference, too. The slower it moves, the more (snow) you're going to get."

The circumstances of how the storm developed have caused it to track slowly through the state, almost seeming to stall and put North Dakota in the bulls-eye.

"It causes them to become virtually stationary, and to spin for a while," Krolak said.

Disruptions aside, the moisture will be welcome. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows nearly all of the western half of the state as being abnormally dry or in some form of drought. Northwestern North Dakota is in extreme drought, the second-worst category. The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of the National Drought Mitigation Center, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

All but the southeastern corner of North Dakota remained under a blizzard warning through Thursday evening, with as much as 30 inches of snow possible in some areas and winds expected to gust as strong as 50-60 mph. AccuWeather said snowdrifts could be 20 feet high.

The storm has essentially shut down local and state governments, schools, events and some businesses. It has canceled flights at the Bismarck Airport, snarled in-city traffic and closed highways.

Interstate 94 remained closed Wednesday from the Montana border to Jamestown -- with the exception of Bismarck-Mandan intercity traffic. Parking for semitrailers was at capacity in Bismarck and Jamestown, and the state Department of Transportation advised westbound truckers to consider stopping in Fargo or heading south into South Dakota.

Most of U.S. Highways 2, 52 and 83 were closed in the western two-thirds of the state, along with a portion of U.S. 85 in the oil patch. Interstate 29 was reopened from Fargo to the Canada border. No travel was advised in much of North Dakota. Authorities warned motorists that secondary roads throughout the state could become blocked or impassable due to drifting.

Statewide road conditions are at https://travel.dot.nd.gov/. Bismarck-Mandan snow removal information is at https://bismarcknd.gov/249/Snow-Removal and https://www.cityofmandan.com/snowremoval.

The wet, heavy snow that can coat power lines or bring down tree branches onto lines was a concern for electrical utilities. PowerOutage.us reported about 450 people without electricity in North Dakota on Wednesday morning, mostly in McLean County.

