Applications accepted for Outdoor Heritage Fund grants

The North Dakota Industrial Commission is accepting applications through March 13 for the North Dakota Outdoor Heritage Fund Program.

The Legislature established the fund in 2013 to provide grants to support fish and wildlife habitat preservation, outdoor recreation areas, farming and ranching stewardship practices, and access to public and private lands for sportsmen.

Grants are available to state agencies, tribal governments, political subdivisions and nonprofit organizations. Money comes from oil and gas production tax revenue.

The application form and information on projects that have been awarded funding in the past are available at http://www.nd.gov/ndic/outdoor-infopage.htm.

For more information on the program, contact Andrea Pfennig (701-328-3786) or Karlene Fine (701-328-3722) or go to www.nd.gov/ndic/renew-infopage.htm.

