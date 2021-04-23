Appeals court nixes request to rehear Dakota Access Pipeline case

A federal appeals court has denied a request from the operator of the Dakota Access Pipeline to reconsider a past ruling affirming that the line must undergo a new environmental review while one of its permits remains revoked.

The decision clears the way for U.S. District Judge James Boasberg to rule in the coming days or weeks on whether the pipeline must shut down during the review process.

Friday's single-page order from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit did not include a rationale from judges on why they denied a rehearing. An attorney for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe had called the company's request a "Hail Mary legal tactic."

Dakota Access is operated by Energy Transfer, which could still seek to appeal the case to the U.S. Supreme Court. The company wanted a rehearing before all 15 judges on the D.C. Circuit after a three-judge panel earlier this year upheld parts of Boasberg's past decisions requiring the environmental study and rescinding a permit for the pipeline's Missouri River crossing just upstream from the Standing Rock Reservation.