Appeals court nixes request to rehear Dakota Access Pipeline case

A federal appeals court has denied a request from the operator of the Dakota Access Pipeline to reconsider a past ruling affirming that the line must undergo a new environmental review while one of its permits remains revoked.
The decision clears the way for U.S. District Judge James Boasberg to rule in the coming days or weeks on whether the pipeline must shut down during the review process.
Friday's single-page order from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit did not include a rationale from judges on why they denied a rehearing. An attorney for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe had called the company's request a "Hail Mary legal tactic."
Dakota Access is operated by Energy Transfer, which could still seek to appeal the case to the U.S. Supreme Court. The company wanted a rehearing before all 15 judges on the D.C. Circuit after a three-judge panel earlier this year upheld parts of Boasberg's past decisions requiring the environmental study and rescinding a permit for the pipeline's Missouri River crossing just upstream from the Standing Rock Reservation.
Now all eyes will focus on Boasberg as he considers whether to once again require the pipeline to shut down. He ordered it to stop operating last summer, but the D.C. Circuit concluded that he had not justified such a move, and the pipeline continues to pump oil from the Bakken to Illinois.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had been considering whether to force the pipeline to shut down because, without a permit for its river crossing, the line is considered an "encroachment" on federal land managed by the agency. The Corps has declined to make a decision so far, putting the matter in Boasberg's hands.
Boasberg is not expected to rule before Monday, as Standing Rock says it plans to respond by then to an update the pipeline operator filed with the court earlier this week. Dakota Access made its latest pitch for why the line should keep operating by providing updated estimates of the economic impact of a shutdown.
The pipeline company included a statement from Chairman Mark Fox of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, who estimated the tribe would lose out on $160 million in revenue in one year if the line stops operating. More than 60% of the oil from tribal trust land on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation travels through Dakota Access.
In yet another pipeline-related development this week, the state of North Dakota waded deeper into the dispute by trying to intervene in the case. The request to the court from Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem said the Corps no longer adequately represents the state's interest in keeping the line running.
The lawsuit over the pipeline has lingered for five years. Standing Rock is concerned about the risk of an oil spill into the river, which is its water supply. Energy Transfer maintains the line is safe.
