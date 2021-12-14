Another pipeline leak reported by company responsible for North Dakota's largest oil field spill

The company responsible for the largest oil field spill in North Dakota history has reported a leak from a pipeline about 1 ½ miles away.

The latest spill leaked saltwater onto agricultural land “very close to the creek” contaminated by the record spill reported in 2015 north of Williston, said Bill Suess, spill investigation program manager with the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality.

Pipeline operator Summit Midstream Partners and the state are monitoring the waterway known as Blacktail Creek for signs that the saltwater has reached it. They had not found any as of Tuesday morning, Suess said.

Summit notified the state of the spill on Dec. 5 and estimated its volume at 10 barrels or 420 gallons. Summit offered a revised figure to the state on Monday of 176 barrels or about 7,400 gallons based on calculations from its pipeline leak detection system.

It’s not uncommon for the volume of oil field spills to be revised in such a way after more data becomes available or an analysis takes place. A lack of transparency regarding spill volume, however, was at the heart of criminal and civil cases brought against Summit by federal and state prosecutors following the 2015 incident.

Summit failed to immediately notify authorities of that spill, which began in 2014. When it did so the following year, the pipeline had been leaking for five months. Summit reported an initial volume of 70,000 barrels or about 3 million gallons, but the actual volume was 10 times that amount. Summit knew of the true size around the time it disclosed the spill, according to court documents.

Suess said he believes the 176-barrel volume for the latest spill is accurate, based on observations from state environmental officials who have visited the site this month.

Summit told the state that an equipment failure caused the latest spill, but no additional details were immediately available Tuesday. The company has shut down the pipeline and is working to remove contaminated soil. A boom and sump are in place to recover the wastewater.

Saltwater is known as produced water or brine in the oil fields. It comes up alongside oil and gas at well sites and is typically disposed of through underground injection. It needs to be transported via pipeline or truck to a disposal site.

The wastewater can render land infertile when it leaks. When some reached Blacktail Creek in 2014 and 2015, studies showed that the fish survival rate downstream was significantly below that of a site upstream. The leak contaminated 2,700 acres around the creek, whose water eventually flows into the Missouri River.

Although prosecutors could not say with certainty that the record spill was the result of negligent pipeline installation, they pointed to shortcomings in the process Summit used and said that could have led to the leak. That pipeline was made of Fiberspar LinePipe, a fiberglass-reinforced material that can be problematic when installed incorrectly, according to a report from the University of North Dakota's Energy & Environmental Research Center.

It’s unclear what material makes up the line involved in the spill reported this month. Suess did not know and said the company was not required to replace its Fiberspar lines with a different kind of material after the record spill occurred. Summit did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company has said it’s spent $75 million since 2015 on spill cleanup and improvements to its systems.

A year after the spill reported in 2015, a different leak from a Summit pipeline in the same area was discovered immediately by a leak detection system the company had installed, Suess said. He believes the spill reported this month was discovered right away as well. He called the company’s investigation of the latest spill “very thorough.”

Two court proceedings surrounding the record spill recently wrapped up, with a federal judge accepting a plea agreement and sentencing Summit earlier this month in the criminal case. The company has been ordered to pay $35 million in criminal and civil penalties; North Dakota will get $10 million of that.

