Another North Dakota oil pipeline ordered to shut down

Transporting oil to the refinery would be “more complicated and more costly,” especially if trucks need to reroute crude from various parts of the Bakken to get it onto the pipeline system, he said.

Kringstad said he thought it was unlikely that oil would be transported via train to the refinery, as the facility has limited ability to accept crude that way.

State officials are anticipating a potential uptick in crude-by-rail shipments, however, if Dakota Access stops operating. A panel of federal appeals judges is expected to rule in the weeks ahead on whether to uphold a lower court’s order shutting down the pipeline during a lengthy environmental review process.

If Dakota Access shuts down, it likely would result in a greater disruption to North Dakota’s oil industry than if operations halt along the High Plains pipeline. Dakota Access has a capacity to transport 570,000 barrels per day, which is a little more than half the state’s estimated daily oil output this summer. The segment of the High Plains pipeline under dispute carries about 40,000 barrels per day, according to an estimate provided by attorneys for many of the Fort Berthold tribal members involved in the litigation.

Kringstad has said that if Dakota Access stops operating, the oil it carries likely would be transported to markets in other states via other pipelines leaving the Bakken. When they fill up, additional oil trains might be needed to haul crude out of North Dakota. He estimates that train shipments, over the course of the next year, could gradually increase to carry an additional 200,000 barrels per day of Bakken crude.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

