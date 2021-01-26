Annual point-in-time homeless count set Wednesday

North Dakota's Continuum of Care program will conduct a count of the state's homeless population on Wednesday.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires the annual count in odd-numbered years, though North Dakota's Continuum of Care -- composed of representatives of public and private organizations -- conducts one every year. The state Housing Finance Agency helps with coordination.

“The data collected during the point-in-time count is used to measure homelessness at a local, state and national level,” Housing Finance Agency Executive Director Dave Flohr said. “The information helps to identify strengths and service gaps, increase public awareness, measure progress, and assist local entities with system planning and responses.”

The ultimate goal of the HUD program is to end homelessness.