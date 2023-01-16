 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Annual North Dakota Picnic set in Arizona

arizona picnic.jpg

The crowd at the North Dakota Picnic at Red Mountain Park in Mesa, Ariz., in 2021.

 PROVIDED

The nonprofit North Dakota Community Foundation will host the 55th annual North Dakota Picnic at Red Mountain Park in Mesa, Arizona, on Sunday, March 5.

The event is a gathering of anyone with North Dakota ties living either permanently or part time in Arizona. Last year’s picnic drew about 3,000 people.

This year's event will be from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the park at 7745 E. Brown Road in Mesa. It will feature music, vendor booths and socializing. There will be food available for purchase. The cost to attend is $5 per person.

For more information, go to www.NDCF.net/Picnic, www.facebook.com/ndpicnic, or contact the Community Foundation at 701-222-8349 or christi@NDCF.net.

