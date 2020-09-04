American Airlines adding Bismarck-Phoenix flight; airport gets $12.4M FAA grant

American Airlines will begin seasonal nonstop flights between Bismarck and Phoenix in November, opening up a new hub opportunity during the winter travel months for residents of the capital city and the surrounding region.
Separately, the Bismarck Airport has received $12.4 million in grant money from the Federal Aviation Administration for infrastructure improvements.
The daily flights from Bismarck to Phoenix-Sky Harbor International Airport begin Nov. 5 and are expected to continue through April 5, 2021. The flights from Bismarck will depart at 6:50 a.m. and arrive at 8:50 a.m. Flights will depart from Phoenix at 2:40 p.m. and arrive in Bismarck at 6:30 p.m. They will be on 65-seat CRJ-700 regional jets.
Allegiant Air also flies between Bismarck and Phoenix.
"Travelers from across the region will now have two airline options for nonstop flights from Bismarck to the Phoenix metro area," Bismarck Airport Director Greg Haug said. "This is fantastic news for business and leisure travelers from central and western North Dakota."
American Airlines also is adding back a second flight between Bismarck and Dallas-Fort Worth starting Sept. 11.
Travelers also can fly to Denver, Minneapolis and Las Vegas from Bismarck, on various airlines.
FAA grant
The $12.4 million from the FAA will be used for a fifth project in a series of water management improvements and wetland mitigation.
"This enables the airport to continue to perform much-needed drainage improvements, which will reduce wildlife attractants and move groundwater away from the airport's new runway," Haug said.
The work will be done next year.
Officials announced earlier this year that the Bismarck airport would get $20.3 million as part of $85 million in aid to 53 North Dakota airports through the federal CARES Act economic rescue package. That money is to support continuing operations and replace lost revenue from lower passenger traffic and other business.
Airline passenger numbers in North Dakota are continuing a slow rebound from last spring's coronavirus-related historic low, though boardings in July still were less than half what they were the previous year. The decline in Bismarck was 61%. Year-to-date boardings in Bismarck in July were down about 50%.
