American Airlines adding Bismarck-Phoenix flight; airport gets $12.4M FAA grant

American Airlines will begin seasonal nonstop flights between Bismarck and Phoenix in November, opening up a new hub opportunity during the winter travel months for residents of the capital city and the surrounding region.

Separately, the Bismarck Airport has received $12.4 million in grant money from the Federal Aviation Administration for infrastructure improvements.

The daily flights from Bismarck to Phoenix-Sky Harbor International Airport begin Nov. 5 and are expected to continue through April 5, 2021. The flights from Bismarck will depart at 6:50 a.m. and arrive at 8:50 a.m. Flights will depart from Phoenix at 2:40 p.m. and arrive in Bismarck at 6:30 p.m. They will be on 65-seat CRJ-700 regional jets.

Allegiant Air also flies between Bismarck and Phoenix.

"Travelers from across the region will now have two airline options for nonstop flights from Bismarck to the Phoenix metro area," Bismarck Airport Director Greg Haug said. "This is fantastic news for business and leisure travelers from central and western North Dakota."

American Airlines also is adding back a second flight between Bismarck and Dallas-Fort Worth starting Sept. 11.