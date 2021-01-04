Alzheimer’s Association says cyberattack exposed personal information

The Alzheimer’s Association says a cyberattack on a third-party vendor that provided software support exposed some people's personal information.

Vendor Blackbaud reported the May 2020 cyberattack to the association last July. The databases identified by Blackbaud included the Alzheimer’s Association Central New York and Minnesota-North Dakota Chapters.

Information maintained on the impacted portion of Blackbaud’s network varied by person but may have collectively consisted of first and last names and date of birth, health information, financial account information, and Social Security numbers for fewer than 20 people.

The association said it has not received any reports of attempted or actual misuse of any of the information. It is notifying people who might be impacted and providing guidance. It also has set up a call center for people with questions, at 800-923-5048. People also can write to the Alzheimer’s Association at 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0