Passenger boardings at North Dakota's eight commercial service airports in March surpassed 100,000 for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic three years ago.

The 101,146 passengers at the Bismarck, Dickinson, Williston, Minot, Fargo, Grand Forks, Jamestown and Devils Lake airports was a 4% increase from the same month last year, according to the state Aeronautics Commission. March is typically one of the busiest times of the year for air travel in North Dakota as residents go about their spring break plans.

The March 2022 total of 97,561 passengers was the previous high mark during the pandemic, which began in March 2020. The last time North Dakota saw total boardings above 100,000 was in February 2020.

"We are excited to see these recent passenger numbers, which demonstrate the continual resiliency and positive recovery in demand for air transportation services within North Dakota," Commission Executive Director Kyle Wanner said. "These figures are also a great indicator for North Dakota's economy, and we hope to see this trend continue as summer travel plans begin to take hold."

Delta Air Lines had the largest market share in March, of 35%, followed by Allegiant with 28% and United with 24%. American had 11% and Frontier 2%.

All airports but Jamestown, Grand Forks and Bismarck had boardings increases in March compared to the previous year. Bismarck saw a 3.7% decrease. The increase at Hector International in Fargo -- the state's largest airport -- was 10.9%. Hector set a monthly passenger record with 48,032 boardings, eclipsing the previous record of 46,021 set in December 2019, according to the commission.

Bismarck's year-to-date passenger numbers are up 5.7% from 2022. The state total is up 11.6%.

Boardings remain below prepandemic levels. Totals for Bismarck, Minot, Williston, Jamestown and Grand Forks all were down from March 2019, and the state total was down 5.5%. Bismarck's decrease was 21.9%.