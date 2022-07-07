Airline capacity remains a concern in North Dakota; airport infrastructure grants total $8.5M

Demand for airline service in North Dakota remains strong, but the industry continues to struggle to add flights, according to the North Dakota Aeronautics Commission.

Meanwhile, dozens of airports in the state are getting a total of $8.5 million in infrastructure grants.

Commercial service airports in Bismarck, Fargo, Grand Forks, Minot, Devils Lake, Jamestown, Dickinson and Williston had a total of 84,474 airline passenger boardings in May, up 22% from May 2021 but down 13% from May 2019's pre-coronavirus pandemic count.

Available flights and seats in North Dakota remain below pre-pandemic levels, according to the commission.

“Though demand for air service is strong, we recognize that challenges exist for the ability for airlines to add additional capacity into the system, as the industry currently struggles with inflationary pressures from workforce shortages and increased fuel costs,” Aeronautics Commissioner Kyle Wanner said in a statement. “As a result of these challenges, higher fares for the traveling public are also being experienced, which presents another headwind for sustained passenger growth.”

All eight airports saw passenger increases in May over the previous year, ranging from 1% in Jamestown to 78% in Williston. Bismarck's increase was about 16%; Dickinson's was 23%. Hector International in Fargo, the state's largest airport, saw an increase of 21%.

Jamestown was the only airport to see an increase from before the coronavirus pandemic in May 2019. Bismarck's drop from three years ago was 22%. The overall state drop was 13%.

The pandemic began in March 2020. Statewide boardings in April 2020 nosedived to a historic low of about 5,000 -- or 5% of the normal expected traffic. Bismarck's passenger count that month was 1,213. It rose to 4,222 in May of that year. In May of this year, it was 20,418.

Year-to-date boardings statewide are up nearly 39% from 2021. The figure for Bismarck is 28%, for Williston 70% and for Dickinson 74%.

Airport grants

The infrastructure grants are funded by $5 million through the federal American Rescue Plan Act and the rest from state tax collections on aviation fuel and aircraft sales.

The money will fund 165 projects at 68 public airports, according to the commission.

“These state airport grant allocations will help to leverage federal funding for high-priority airport projects within North Dakota while at the same time ensuring that our statewide aviation system is being maintained," Wanner said.

The Bismarck Airport is getting a total of $1.15 million for various work, ranging from drainage improvements to pavement work to terminal security camera upgrades.

The Mandan Airport is getting a total of about $85,500 for several projects, including taxiway work and parking lot paving.

Separately, the Federal Aviation Administration has awarded a total of more than $7.4 million to several North Dakota airports for runway and other work, according to U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D. The Mott airport is getting $40,000, the Bowman and Mandan airports $159,000 apiece, the Parshall airport $230,000 and the Glen Ullin airport $1.7 million.