Airline boardings up in February in North Dakota, but industry challenges remain

Passenger traffic at commercial service airports in North Dakota last month outpaced boardings in February 2021 by 57% but remained below levels before the coronavirus pandemic.

The 80,552 passengers compared with 51,240 in February 2021 and 105,144 in February 2020, the month before the pandemic struck, according to figures from the North Dakota Aeronautics Commission. The February 2019 figure was 93,335.

The airports in Bismarck, Fargo, Grand Forks, Minot, Devils Lake, Jamestown, Dickinson and Williston all saw passenger increases last month, ranging from 43% in Devils Lake to 156% in Dickinson. Bismarck had a jump of 44%. Hector International in Fargo, the state's largest airport, saw an increase of 57%. Williston's rise was 69%.

All airports saw declines from February 2019. Bismarck's drop was 22%.

Boardings in North Dakota nosedived to a historic low of about 5,000 -- or 5% of the normal expected traffic -- in April 2020, a month after the pandemic began. They've since trended in a positive direction. But airlines continue to struggle with workforce shortages, fleet availability, and a lack of business and international travel demand, according to state Aeronautics Commissioner Kyle Wanner.

SkyWest Airlines recently asked the federal government to allow it to stop subsidized service to 29 cities around the country, including Devils Lake and Jamestown, citing pilot staffing problems. The U.S. Department of Transportation ordered the airline to continue serving the cities under its Essential Air Service contract until a replacement service is found. SkyWest is under contract to provide air service to the two North Dakota cities through June 2023.

Wanner said the commission was disappointed with the situation but appreciative of the government's response.

“We look forward to working with our communities, our airline partners, and our congressional delegation to identify potential solutions to these challenges,” he said.

