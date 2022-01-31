Airline boardings in North Dakota rebound in 2021, but not to pre-pandemic levels

Airline passenger numbers at North Dakota's eight commercial service airports last year rebounded from coronavirus pandemic lows in 2020, though they fell far short of prepandemic levels.

Airports in Bismarck, Fargo, Grand Forks, Minot, Devils Lake, Jamestown, Dickinson and Williston ended 2021 with a total of 886,809 boardings, up 55% from 2020 but down 26% from 2019.

All eight airports last year saw gains over 2020, according to the state Aeronautics Commission. Hector International in Fargo, the state's largest, saw a 67% increase in boardings. The Dickinson airport was up 53%, Williston 47% and Bismarck 42%. Bismarck's boardings were down 31% from 2019.

Boardings in North Dakota nosedived to a historic low of about 5,000 -- or 5% of the normal expected traffic -- in April 2020, a month after the pandemic hit. They've since trended in a positive direction, and the Aeronautics Commission says a growth in demand last year encouraged airlines to begin looking to add more flights, destinations and seat capacity. But workforce shortages have been an issue.

“The past year was one of significant challenges for the aviation industry as it worked to accommodate a large recovery in passenger demand while proactively mitigating risks associated with the pandemic and workforce shortages,” Aeornautics Commissioner Kyle Wanner said in a statement.

“Amongst these challenges, North Dakota’s airline passenger demand is within reach of a full recovery to 2019’s pre-pandemic levels, he said. "The success of the ongoing recovery showcases the resiliency of our state as well as the importance that aviation transportation provides to all of our communities.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0