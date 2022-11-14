 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Airline boardings in North Dakota near prepandemic levels

102521-nws-airport-boardings (copy) (copy) (copy)

Airline passenger numbers at the Bismarck Airport in September were up nearly 10% from a year ago.

 Mike McCleary

Airline boardings at North Dakota's eight commercial service airports in September were 13% higher than the previous year and only 5% below prepandemic levels in September 2019.

Passenger levels have rebounded since the historic low of 5,000 in April 2020, but overall they have yet to reach or surpass levels in the pre-COVID-19 era. However, five airports in September had higher volumes than in September 2019, and the statewide count is the closest North Dakota has been to prepandemic levels, according to the state Aeronautics Commission.

Other positive signs include Fargo's Hector International -- the state's largest airport -- having its best September on record, with 35,360 passengers, and a majority of airports having average airline load factors above 80%, which the commission said indicates flights are full.

“North Dakota’s air service continues to show an elevated level of demand for the seats that are available,” Commission Executive Director Kyle Wanner said in a statement.

“The message continues to be the same in that our communities would like to see additional flights and purchasable seats become available for the flying public," he said. "As the airlines continue to make decisions on where to assign their available resources, we hope that the positive passenger demand seen in North Dakota will help to justify and attract additional flight and seat allocations to our markets.”

kyle wanner.jpg

Kyle Wanner

The airports in Bismarck, Fargo, Grand Forks, Minot, Devils Lake, Jamestown, Dickinson and Williston had a total of 84,925 passengers in September. Boardings were up compared to a year ago at all airports except Jamestown.

Bismarck's increase was 9.8%. Dickinson saw a rise of 26.7%, while Williston saw a jump of 41.7%. The increase at Hector International was 8.3%.

The five airports that saw an increase from September 2019 were Jamestown (0.2%), Minot (0.8%), Dickinson (1.9%), Williston (3.4%) and Fargo (3.6%). Bismarck saw a decrease of 16.2%.

Year-to-date boardings at the eight airports through September were up 20.4% statewide over last year. Bismarck's increase was 16.5%, Dickinson's was 38.4% and Williston's was 54.7%.

