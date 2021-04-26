Airline boardings in North Dakota increase in March; more federal aid announced

Passenger numbers at North Dakota’s eight commercial service airports in March increased from the previous month and year but remained well below pre-coronavirus pandemic levels.

The airports in Bismarck, Minot, Williston, Dickinson, Grand Forks, Fargo, Devils Lake and Jamestown collectively had 72,504 passenger boardings last month, up from 51,240 in February and from 60,821 in March 2020, when the pandemic hit the state, according to the North Dakota Aeronautics Commission.

The March count was the highest level of passenger traffic that North Dakota has seen in the past year, but it's still 32% below the pre-pandemic level of March 2019.

However, the airline industry is reviving hiring plans and slowly adding back flights and seat capacities, according to state Aeronautics Commissioner Kyle Wanner. The only nonstop destination route in North Dakota that was lost during the pandemic -- Williston to Minneapolis -- will be rectified in June when Delta Air Lines resumes the flights.

“Optimism is building for the travel industry’s recovery as airport parking lots are noticeably filling with vehicles, and activity levels and passenger counts continue to trend in a positive direction,” Wanner said in a statement.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}