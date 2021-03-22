Airline boardings in North Dakota continue upward trend in February

More people boarded planes at North Dakota’s eight commercial service airports in February than in any other month since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The airports in Bismarck, Minot, Williston, Dickinson, Grand Forks, Fargo, Devils Lake and Jamestown collectively had 51,240 passenger boardings last month, up from 42,238 in January but still a 51% drop from the previous year, according to the North Dakota Aeronautics Commission.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We are excited to see the positive trend in airline passenger counts continue as we celebrate our best month since the pandemic began,” state Aeronautics Commissioner Kyle Wanner said in a statement. “We also remain optimistic that penned-up demand will further drive the airline industry’s recovery as we move forward in 2021.”

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in North Dakota are down dramatically from pandemic highs last November as the number of vaccinated people increases.

After the onset of the pandemic in North Dakota last March, passenger numbers at the eight large airports in April plunged by 95%, to the lowest monthly count since record keeping began 40 years ago. They trended upward after that but remain at about half the pre-pandemic levels.

All of the eight airports in February saw passenger drops over the year. The decline in Bismarck was 52%, in Williston it was 67% and in Dickinson it was 72% -- worst in the state.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0