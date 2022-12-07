Air travel in North Dakota poised for strong holiday season

Passenger numbers at North Dakota's eight commercial service airports in October indicate a strong holiday season is in store, according to the state Aeronautics Commission.

The airports in Bismarck, Fargo, Grand Forks, Minot, Devils Lake, Jamestown, Dickinson and Williston had a total of 94,620 passengers in October, 9% more than in October 2021.

“We are expecting a busy upcoming holiday season for air travel and as always, it is highly recommended for passengers to arrive to the airport early to ensure that an adequate amount of time is provided for TSA screening and boarding procedures," commission Executive Director Kyle Wanner said, using the acronym for the Transportation Security Administration.

The Jamestown airport had a 24% drop in boardings from October 2021, but all other airports saw increases. Dickinson's was about 4%, Bismarck's nearly 13% and Williston's close to 41%. The increase at Hector International in Fargo -- the state's largest airport -- was just under 2%. Jamestown has far fewer boardings than most other airports in the state, so small changes in passenger counts can result in large percentage swings.

Passenger levels statewide have stabilized at about 7% below numbers before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. Dickinson's boardings were about 1% above October 2019 and Williston's were up nearly 10%, but Bismarck's were down close to 20%.

Year-to-date boardings at the eight airports through October were up 19% statewide over last year. Bismarck's increase was 16%, Dickinson's was 33% and Williston's was 52%.

The Aeronautics Commission said there continues to be an "elevated level" of demand for available airline seats in North Dakota, and flights remain at or near capacity. Passengers are advised to get tickets a few weeks in advance of any planned trips.

“Winter weather has also arrived to North Dakota, and patience is requested as snow removal and aircraft deicing operations on our airports ensure for a safe operating environment for the traveling public,” Wanner said.