Ag in the Classroom School Lunch Day is Thursday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Students across North Dakota will dine on food products from their own state on Thursday, during the 19th Annual Agriculture in the Classroom School Lunch Day.

“Highlighting North Dakota food products grown by our farmers and ranchers and processed by local businesses helps students learn how their food is raised and produced,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “School lunch programs can also help local economies and the state’s economy by buying these locally produced and processed foods."

State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler said “Ag in the Classroom School Lunch Day supports the work of our North Dakota food producers. It provides our students healthy meals, while giving them an appetizing demonstration of where their food comes from.”

Students who are distance learning Thursday can find North Dakota recipe ideas to try with their families at www.nd.gov/aitc.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0