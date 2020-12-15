Advocacy groups question legality of spending $16M in virus aid on fracking in North Dakota

The organizations say they cannot find any information about where the funds went on state agency websites. The North Dakota Oil and Gas Division did not return a phone call from the groups’ lawyer seeking the information, according to the letter.

“The combination of what appears to be an unlawful use of emergency CARES Act funds to provide significant gifts to oil and gas companies during a public health and economic emergency, combined with this lack of transparency, is untenable,” wrote JJ England, the attorney for the groups.

The Oil and Gas Division, an arm of the Industrial Commission, is administering the program. The money stems from the $1.25 billion North Dakota received through the CARES Act's Coronavirus Relief Fund. It must be spent by the end of 2020.

State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms said at the Industrial Commission meeting that the division would respond to the records request within a few days and provide the information asked for by the groups.

The program targets wells that were drilled but never fracked due to poor economics when the price of oil collapsed earlier this year amid the pandemic. Fracking involves injecting water, sand and chemicals down a well at a high pressure to crack the rock and release oil.