ADM, Marathon partner on soybean plant

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. and Marathon Petroleum Corp. are partnering to operate a soybean processing plant near Jamestown.

The facility will supply soybean oil for Marathon's renewable diesel plant near Dickinson. Marathon's Dickinson oil refinery recently converted so that it now produces renewable diesel, a fuel that can be used in diesel engines.

ADM will own 75% of the joint venture it and Marathon have formed to run the soybean facility. Marathon will own the rest.

The soybean plant is expected to be complete in 2023 in Spiritwood east of Jamestown. It is slated to produce 600 million pounds of soybean oil annually, enough to make 75 million gallons of renewable diesel per year.

“This agreement will add even more value to North Dakota-grown soybeans, providing benefits to our farmers, consumers and the economy and creating the potential for additional opportunities for ag feedstock to support renewable fuels,” Gov. Doug Burgum said in a statement.

The facility is expected to cost $350 million and have the ability to process 150,000 bushels of soybeans per day from local farmers. The plant will employ about 75 people.

Marathon also owns the oil refinery in Mandan.

