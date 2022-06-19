Active dad there for his sons is emblematic of Father's Day meaning

Jesse Krull's job as a pilot for Delta Air Lines has him away from home for up to five days at a stretch, but he doesn't let that get in the way of raising his two boys.

He does his best to manage his work schedule around sports practices and games, just like many other fathers being recognized on Father's Day this Sunday.

“Activities are important for them and it keeps them busy,” he said. “But they enjoy it too.”

On a weekday earlier this month, several moms, dads and grandparents sat in lawn chairs or stretched out on blankets at the Sam McQuade Softball Complex along North Washington Street in Bismarck, watching a group of preschool boys and girls learning to play baseball.

It was the second day of the Bismarck Parks and Recreation “mites” baseball practice for Jesse's youngest son, Levi, 6. Mom Erin watched from her lawn chair on the other side of the fence along the first base line.

Jesse and his oldest son, Jacob, 10, found a spot under the canopy of tree limbs and tossed a baseball back and forth.

“When I was a kid, I played Little League (baseball) in Iowa where I grew up, but I wasn’t very good,” Jesse said.

He still does his best to offer advice, and as families celebrate Father’s Day with barbecues and activities, he'll be enjoying some kind of outdoor activity with his sons.

“He plays with the boys, and he’s out there playing catch with the boys, and making sure they are having fun,” Erin, an accountant, said of her husband. “He makes time for them and he takes care of them very nicely. I think that’s very important to have an active father.”

This summer both boys are signed up for a host of activities including baseball, tennis, soccer, golf, swimming and even guitar lessons for Levi.

“I can’t make it to all of the games, but I try the best I can to make the (work) schedule lined up with some of the activities," Jesse said.

Erin said that when she met her future husband, "He reminded me in a lot of ways of my dad with some of the same values I grew up with, and I thought that he had those same type of values."

She said her husband was at her side during both deliveries and always wanted to be a part of the “firsts” in their sons' lives -- the first smile, rolling over, standing, walking and haircuts. Her husband doesn't bring his work home with him, she said -- that “when he’s home, he’s home," and her boys "have got some nice dad time."

“I think he is a great father,” she said.

