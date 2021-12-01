Acting superintendent to begin at Theodore Roosevelt National Park

Theodore Roosevelt National Park's acting superintendent will begin her duties Sunday.

Angela Richman comes to North Dakota from Utah, where she serves as chief of interpretation, education and visitor services at Arches and Canyonlands national parks.

Former Superintendent Wendy Ross left Theodore Roosevelt last month to begin her role as a deputy director for three Interior Department regions in the Midwest.

She began her service at Theodore Roosevelt as acting superintendent in 2014, and took over the role permanently in 2015.

The superintendent's job has not been the only opening at the park; other vacant positions have resulted in the temporary closure of the North Unit Visitor Center.

Open positions include a facility services assistant, a fire management specialist, a wildland firefighter and two park rangers.

As positions are filled, the visitor center will reopen, according to Deputy Superintendent Maureen McGee-Ballinger. She said open positions and staff changes are common in the National Park Service.

"With the onset of winter, visitation slows down, making it the best time to fill positions. As new staff members come on board during the winter, they have time to establish themselves and, in some cases, hire the summer seasonal staff," she said.

Theodore Roosevelt National Park is North Dakota's No. 1 tourist attraction. The park this year has seen the highest visitation since 1978, with more than 791,000 visitors through October.

McGee-Ballinger said the official numbers will be verified in 2022.

"It appears as if 2021 will be, if not a record year, a significant year for visitation," she said. "Many of our visitors this year expressed an interest in enjoying the beautiful open spaces the North Dakota Badlands have to offer. Just as Theodore Roosevelt found the Badlands a healing space, so do many of our visitors."

