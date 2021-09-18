Accessibility still a concern at state Capitol; ADA upgrades still in the works

The Legislature and the state’s Office of Management and Budget have been working to make the state Capitol in Bismarck more compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

But there’s still work to do, according to some people with disabilities.

"Today when I came in, the door wasn't working," said Trevor Vannett, a wheelchair user who spoke to members of the Government Administration Committee on Tuesday. "When I come up here, I always have to ask for help -- ask for chairs to be moved in every committee room."

The Capitol’s public entrance was recently redone, but the doors aren’t working properly, Prairie Public reported. State Facilities Director John Boyle told the committee it’s because of negative air pressure from the building itself.

"We've ordered a sliding door," he said. "If you use the new west sliding doors, it's going to match that."

The west entrance is for people who have card access to the Capitol.

Boyle said he's still waiting for the new door to be shipped.