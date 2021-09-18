Accessibility still a concern at state Capitol; ADA upgrades still in the works

The Legislature and the state’s Office of Management and Budget have been working to make the state Capitol in Bismarck more compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
But there’s still work to do, according to some people with disabilities.
"Today when I came in, the door wasn't working," said Trevor Vannett, a wheelchair user who spoke to members of the Government Administration Committee on Tuesday. "When I come up here, I always have to ask for help -- ask for chairs to be moved in every committee room."
The Capitol’s public entrance was recently redone, but the doors aren’t working properly, Prairie Public reported. State Facilities Director John Boyle told the committee it’s because of negative air pressure from the building itself.
"We've ordered a sliding door," he said. "If you use the new west sliding doors, it's going to match that."
The west entrance is for people who have card access to the Capitol.
Boyle said he's still waiting for the new door to be shipped.
"It just takes forever to get product these days," he said. "I apologize for it not being here and installed already."
Boyle also said the Legislative Procedures and Arrangements Committee and the Capitol Grounds Planning Commission will look at the plans for committee room and office doors. He said those doors will be replaced with wider openings. Boyle said the choice will be either a 36-inch-wide door or a 42-inch-wide door.
Advocates for people with disabilities are pushing for the 42-inch option.
Roy Schultze, with the Dakota Center for Independent Living, said he’s a little frustrated with the timeline for the upgrades.
"Is it going to be a year before we can get going with this, because we have to go from committee to committee?" he asked.
The 2021 Legislature budgeted $750,000 for the accessibility improvements throughout the 87-year-old building after a 2020 study found numerous areas out of compliance. The bill for the upgrades directs the Office of Management and Budget to complete the improvements "as soon as possible."