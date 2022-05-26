AAA offers Tow to Go

AAA is offering its Tow to Go program over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
The program provides a tow truck to transport a would-be impaired driver and vehicle to a safe place within a 10-mile radius. The goal is to keep impaired drivers off the road.
The program is available in North Dakota from 6 p.m Friday to 6 a.m. Tuesday. The auto club group stresses that it "should be treated as a last resort."
For rules and other details, go to https://member.acg.aaa.com/nd/driving-safety/tow-to-go.html. Interested people should call 855-286-9246.