A year of disruption: Bakken businesses ride out a bad year

3 Forks installed towers in the Dakotas, Wyoming, Colorado and Montana. That work “carried us through the second half of 2020” and will help the company survive in 2021, Ostrand said.

“Once the weather breaks and things start to thaw out this year, we’re planning to hit the ground running,” he said. “That will be a huge part of our workload and what keeps our guys busy.”

Jobs in the oil patch are still volatile. The company will be “scrambling to get enough guys to get enough trucks for what is needed one day, and then everybody is standing around the next day,” Ostrand said.

An uncertain future

3 Forks, LDI and Cook Compliance Solutions are hopeful for a better year, but their owners acknowledge challenges ahead even as the oil price recovers.

Some producers have indicated to them that they aren’t planning much activity in the Bakken this year, whereas others have been busier as they frack new wells. The latter scenario gives business owners such as Ostrand a touch of hope.

“It’s kind of all over the board,” he said.