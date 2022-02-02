'A sincere human being': law officers, lawyers reflect on Wayne Stenehjem's legacy

Parrell Grossman’s first contact with Wayne Stenehjem more than 20 years ago was the start of a relationship he treasures, and one he finds hard to describe as he grieves the death of North Dakota's longest-serving attorney general.

“It’s just been a wonderful ride,” he said.

Grossman, head of the Consumer Protection Division of the Attorney General's Office, in 2000 helped the then-newly elected attorney general unload his moving truck at a Bismarck home. Through the years he watched Stenehjem work for the people of North Dakota on many levels. Stenehjem’s death is a loss Grossman said is “immeasurable.”

“He was a gifted leader,” Grossman said. “My personal and professional life will never be the same.”

Grossman’s view of Stenehjem is echoed by others in the state's law enforcement and legal community who knew him and worked with him. Stenehjem's legacy of professionalism didn’t get in the way of a friendship, an invitation to Christmas dinner, or a listening ear at a peace officer convention.

Stenehjem, 68, died Friday following his hospitalization after being found unresponsive that morning at his home. A cause of death has not been made public. In December he had announced his plans to retire at the end of this year, when his current term expires, to spend time with his wife, work with charities and pursue hobbies.

Stenehjem's casket was brought to the Capitol on Wednesday to lie in state in Memorial Hall. A public funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Bismarck Event Center.

Officer reflections

Bismarck Police Chief Dave Draovitch worked closely with Stenehjem when the Legislature tackled a revamping of the state’s asset forfeiture procedures. The police department already met most of the requirements put in place by the new laws, and Stenehjem met with Draovitch to gather information to be passed along to other agencies.

“He took plenty of time to visit about it,” the chief said.

The process leading up to the passage of the legislation required Stenehejem to testify before legislators. Draovitch at those meetings saw how much weight the Attorney General's Office carried and how well Stenehjem handled such situations.

“When he came to testify, everybody was on their A game and paying attention,” Draovitch said. “He just had that kind of character about him.”

That character went beyond his professional side, Draovitch said. In their meetings, Stenehjem was “always thoughtful and took time to do the right thing.”

“He was just a good guy,” the chief said.

Former Bureau of Criminal Investigation Director Dallas Carlson spoke daily with Stenehjem on the agency’s budget and legislation issues. He accompanied the attorney general on trips to peace officer and sheriff’s conventions, where Stenehjem took the opportunity to gather information from officers in one-on-one conversations.

“He’d pick a town or pick a county and sit down and visit,” Carlson said. “He wanted to make things better. He wasn’t all talk. He was action. He got things done.”

Nobody in the Attorney General's Office spent a holiday alone, Carlson said. If bad weather or poor road conditions kept someone from traveling, “You’d go to Wayne’s house.”

“Wayne and (wife) Beth took care of you,” he said.

Stenehjem’s support of law enforcement was most evident in his actions, according to Maj. Tom Iverson, head of operations for the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The agency relies on the Attorney General's Office for legal guidance, and Stenehjem’s work on DUI laws and the state’s 24/7 sobriety program showed he understood what troopers were seeing on duty, the major said.

Stenehjem also supported a system to alert the public when a law enforcement officer had been assaulted and the suspect was at large. The attorney general was involved in the state Peace Officers Association, and he handed out the Herb Eckroth Lone Eagle Award, which annually is given to one retired and one active peace officer in recognition of character and ethics. He spoke at annual peace officer memorials “with such clarity that it really sank in with law enforcement officers in attendance,” Iverson said.

“He very much supported us in the field,” Iverson said. “He’ll be missed by the law enforcement community."

Court considerations

Stenehjem early in his political career became a supporter of open records and open meetings laws, said Jack McDonald, attorney for the North Dakota Newspaper Association. McDonald was starting out as a lobbyist about the same time Stenehjem was elected to the Legislature, before his time as attorney general. McDonald appreciated Stenehjem’s outgoing personality and cordial treatment of lobbyists.

“That isn’t always the case,” McDonald said.

The state’s original open meetings laws were passed in 1957 and revised in 1997. Stenehjem about 20 years later organized a task force to make sure the laws got tweaked to move along with the evolution of technology, according to McDonald.

“He made sure they fit,” he said.

Stenehjem formed friendships years ago with two men who now hold federal judicial seats in North Dakota. U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor as a University of North Dakota freshman met Stenehjem in the late 1980s. The two once faced each other before the North Dakota Supreme Court in a ballot measure case, and as recently as last month Stenehjem argued an oil and gas lease case with Traynor behind the bench.

“It was always a great honor to have him argue a case before me,” Traynor said.

Stenehjem’s demeanor never turned stern in the courtroom -- he instead used his sense of humor to make a point and had “an ability to converse that was effective in the courtroom,” the Bismarck judge said.

The outcome of the ballot measure case -- in which “the AG and his view won the day” -- or any other cases never changed their relationship, according to Traynor.

“He was always very thoughtful,” the judge said. “He was interested in how my parents were. He was interested in how my children were. He was interested in me.”

U.S. District Judge Peter Welte said he saw similar traits in Stenehjem when the two were handling public defender contracts, and that Stenehjem's demeanor held true when he became attorney general.

“He was a sincere human being,” the Fargo judge said. “He didn’t like to see people hurt, but he believed very strongly in the rule of law.”

Family and friends of Stenehjem have established an endowment in his name to fund student scholarships at UND, where Stenehjem graduated from law school in 1977, according to the Grand Forks school's alumni association.

Consumers and charities

Stenehjem’s legislative experience and the relationships formed in that time helped smooth the budgeting process for the Attorney General's Office, boosted legislation and seemed to make every legislative session more successful than the last, Grossman said, adding that legislators often weighed “if this is important to Wayne” or said “I want to hear Wayne’s thoughts on this.”

“Some of that was just because he was Wayne,” Grossman said.

As a boss, Stenehjem led with an understanding of issues and an easygoing way of resolving them, according to Grossman.

“He knew what to do in every circumstance, but he trusted me and my staff to work out the details,” Grossman said.

The state’s consumers were always on the attorney general’s mind, as evidenced by Grossman’s receipt of countless early morning and late-night emails, he said. Often those emails were to say thanks after a positive outcome on a lawsuit or the resolution of a consumer complaint. If he was ever not pleased “you never knew it. That wasn’t Wayne Stenehjem,” Grossman said.

Charitable organizations were another priority for the attorney general.

Michelle Erickson, executive director of the Abused Adult Resource Center in Bismarck, said Stenehjem spoke at Take Back the Night events and supported legislation to battle domestic violence, abuse and human trafficking. The center is among the charitable organizations listed in Stenehjem’s obituary. Erickson said that though she is saddened by his death, “it’s nice to know he thinks of us in that way.”

“He’s always been in our hearts here,” she said.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

