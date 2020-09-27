A Crosby farmer's story is tugging on the heartstrings of the nation

“A lot of area farmers know I’m close to them, so they started reaching out to me anyways,” she said. “I didn’t have to call anyone. It all just came to me.”

There have been two more, smaller work bees since that first one. One to harvest about 300 acres of soybeans, and the other, more recent, to bring in all the hay.

Unhjem is now off the ventilator, volunteers were told by his daughter Tabitha. His first words were, “How’s the weather?”

Coates thanked the community for all the help it has given the family so far on the GoFundMe page Bummer set up for them, where she has been updating her father’s progress.

“We can’t thank everyone enough for the continued prayers, harvest help, food help, helping to organizing everything and being there for us during this time. You are all so amazing and we can’t express how much you all mean to us and how much we appreciate you.”

As far as all the national attention, Bummer and Binde said they are just a tight-knit community that pulls together often. They don’t see anything unusual in what happened.

“Out in the country, someone living 10 miles away you still consider them your neighbor,” Bummer said. “Whenever any farmer or neighbor gets tangled up with something, it doesn’t take long for them to pull together to help out.”

