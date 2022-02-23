 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
911 outage fixed in western North Dakota

A widespread phone outage across western North Dakota that disrupted 911 service has been resolved.

The state Department of Emergency Services reported that the situation was fixed Tuesday evening. It had impacted 911 service much of the day. The department didn't say what caused the outage.

State Radio 911 calls were rerouted to the Red River Valley Dispatch Center in Fargo. Texting 911 remained functional. People also were able to call State Radio on its administrative line at 701-328-9921.

The Bismarck Police Department issued numbers for non-emergency calls to the department: 701-805-8855, 701-319-6343, 701-319-8662 and 701-390-6121.

More information is at https://www.911.nd.gov/.

