Problems with 911 service surfaced in North Dakota on Tuesday for a third time in a month's span.

State Radio and other dispatch centers were notified about callers in the eastern part of the state experiencing connectivity issues. Calls were dropped, or callers were told all circuits were busy. The issues were fixed by midafternoon.

Similar problems occurred in western North Dakota on April 17 and statewide on April 9. None of the instances resulted in any delays to the dispatching of emergency responders, according to the state Department of Emergency Services.